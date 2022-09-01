Hundreds turn out to honor longtime Durango EMS captain Leo Lloyd, who died earlier this month
You may not know of Leo Lloyd, but the 60-year-old was a fixture in Durango.
And so many people came out to remember him, that the Fort Lewis College Concert Hall couldn't hold everyone.
The Durango Herald says the 600 seats filled up fast.
Lloyd was a longtime Durango EMS captain who died earlier this month due to heart complications.
