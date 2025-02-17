Demonstrators gather at Colorado State Capitol in nationwide protest of Trump administration on Presidents Day

Protestors gathered in Denver outside the Colorado State Capitol on Presidents Day Monday to voice disapproval of President Donald Trump and his administration. Similar protests were also planned in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The demonstration in Denver was part of a nationally organized protest helmed by the 50501 movement, which first gained a widespread following on social media platforms. Locally, the protest was organized by Colorado Common Ground People's Collective and the Colorado People's March.

"Join the Colorado Common Ground People's Collective and the Colorado People's March to protest against this administration's fascist policies. Colorado stands together to say America has no king!," both organizations shared on the expired event post.

The demonstration had caused temporary closures near the Capitol for several hours between roughly noon and 4 p.m. as people gathered. But Colorado State Patrol confirmed closures had been lifted in response to the protestors close to 4:30 p.m.

The demonstration described the event as a, "a nonviolent, peaceful protest," and there were no reports of injuries or other crimes in the area of the Capitol Monday.

According to the 50501 website, the name of the movement stands for, "50 protests. 50 states. 1 day."

The next widespread event on the 50501 movement's website appears to include March 4, encouraging people to march in protest of the Trump administration again. The date was chosen, since it was the original day of the inauguration of the president of the United States.