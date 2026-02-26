Human remains found in Colorado county's open space; "Scary to hear in our area," neighbor says

Douglas County officials say a hiker discovered human remains this week on undeveloped land near Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway.

"I guess surreal is more of like the word to think about it," said Shane Moody, a Pradera resident.

Hundreds reacted with shock on social media to news of a grisly discovery made by a hiker.

Douglas County open space near the Pradera neighborhood CBS

"My mom actually got some news onto her phone, I think, on the Nextdoor app," Moody said. "She showed me an article about the remains back there, and we were pretty shocked, because we grew up here, and I've been here for a lot of my life."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office is calling what that hiker found human remains, rather than a body. After those remains were found, multiple agencies searched the area near Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway. Responders included Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators, Douglas County Search and Rescue and El Paso County Search and Rescue's K-9 team.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the human remains were found on open space owned by the county. The land is near Parker's Pradera neighborhood and the Crowsnest properties currently seeking annexation into Castle Pines.

"I know there's a lot of open space over there, so that's what we heard on kind of the other side of the road," Moody said.

The sheriff's office is investigating and can't share more right now.

"Just scary to hear in our area," Moody said.

The news is disconcerting for nearby residents like Moody.

"I think, right now, it's kind of just a little bit more being kind of on alert," Moody said. "With family and kids here, it is something to kind of look out for, especially, if you're hiking by yourself and those type of things."

Douglas County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the remains.

It's not clear if foul play was involved at this time, or how long the remains were there.

"It's sad, sad to see that," Moody said.