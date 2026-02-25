Controversial Crowsnest annexation in Colorado deemed eligible by Castle Pines

Neighbors in Castle Pines are watching a proposal advance that could impact the makeup of Douglas County for decades to come.

A developer is asking Castle Pines to annex a huge plot of land south of Parker. The 795-acre property called "Crowsnest" is along Crowfoot Valley Road.

If approved, this open space could be developed into nearly 4,000 residences, with 70 acres of dedicated open space.

It is eligible for what's called a "flagpole annexation" because Crowfoot Valley Road connects the land to Castle Pines. Parker town officials have already told the developer it does not want to annex the land.

Tuesday night, the Castle Pines City Council found the annexation petition was eligible to be considered. While this step of the process was largely procedural, the meeting was standing room only, with only 1 of the 15 public comment speakers in favor of annexation.

"Step by step, they're getting to an end that we don't want to see," said Joshua Rivero, mayor of the town of Parker.

"The more I learned about it, the more I became concerned," said Donna Cook, a Castle Pines resident. "It's so far removed from Castle Pines with a flagpole annexation. It's one road that sort of connects us together, but not really. It borders Parker on three sides."

"I feel like there's a great financial risk to all the residents here, and so that's why I decided to get involved," said Lacy Bradley, a Castle Pines resident.

Castle Pines neighbors Lacy Bradley and Robin Cook are part of an organized group of more than 100 neighbors opposing the Crowsnest annexation.

"We are getting more people involved and willing to understand what's going on," Bradley said.

Many group members wore white and spoke during public comment in the packed Castle Pines City Council meeting, citing concerns including infrastructure, wildlife, water, and taxes.

"It's not connected to Castle Pines in any way. When it comes to open space, water borders, it's just very far away. It's about a three- to five-mile drive," Cook said.

"We are here consistently two times now. We'll be back every step of the way, letting them know that this will harm our citizens, this will harm our roads, this will have a direct detrimental impact on our community," Rivero said.

Parker Mayor Joshua Rivero has urged Castle Pines to deny the annexation, worried about the impact on Parker's roads, stormwater and amenities.

"We are a very well planned community, we plan to grow at a certain rate, or plan to be a certain population, and you smack 4,000 people on top of that, it directly impacts our citizens and heavily," Rivero said.

During the hearing, neighbors disputed the eligibility of the land for annexation based on its distance from Castle Pines, saying the parcel does not meet a state requirement that at least one-sixth of the perimeter of a property must be contiguous with existing municipal boundaries to be annexed.

However, petitioners and Castle Pines city councilors found the annexation eligible based on the flagpole annexation. A legal process of four annexations, building on one another, was described.

The developer, VT Crowfoot Valley Landco LLC, and landowners said in a statement that annexation was explored with Parker previously, but Parker was not interested.

The developer says the project could bring more than $600 million in revenue to Castle Pines in the next 40 years and that, along with up to nearly 4,000 homes, the project proposes 70 acres of open space.

The developer said Crowsnest will pay for itself, and the bill won't fall on taxpayers. The development will also pay for the widening of Crowfoot Valley Road.

Castle Pines city councilors repeatedly reminded the public that Tuesday's vote only concerned whether the land was technically eligible for annexation, not whether the council supported annexation.

Some council members expressed that development was inevitable, and it was just a matter of whether Castle Pines wants to be part of the development.

Castle Pines council members thanked the public for their engagement and urged them to continue making their voices heard as the council considers annexation.

On March 5, the planning commission will weigh zoning. Then on March 10 and 24, the city council will have the first and second reading of the annexation and zoning. Castle Pines city council members said March 24 would be the best time for neighbors' voices to be heard.