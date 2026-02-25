Watch CBS News
Human remains discovered by Colorado hiker in Douglas County

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

A hiker discovered human remains in Douglas County, Colorado, prompting a bigger search for evidence. According to investigators, the search included an area near Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway.

dougco3-human-remains-copy.jpg
Search crews examine a field for evidence after human remains were found by a hiker in Douglas County. Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators teamed up with the Douglas County Search and Rescue Team for the investigation. 

dougco-human-remains-found-map-hansen.png
CBS

The search area is located east of I-25 and west of The Pinery, north of Castle Rock. 

dougco2-human-remains.jpg
Crews investigated a field west of The Pinery after a hiker discovered human remains.  Douglas County

Investigators didn't provide any additional details about the discovery, only stating that it was an "ongoing investigation." 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

