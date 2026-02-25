Human remains discovered by Colorado hiker in Douglas County

A hiker discovered human remains in Douglas County, Colorado, prompting a bigger search for evidence. According to investigators, the search included an area near Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway.

Search crews examine a field for evidence after human remains were found by a hiker in Douglas County. Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators teamed up with the Douglas County Search and Rescue Team for the investigation.

The search area is located east of I-25 and west of The Pinery, north of Castle Rock.

Crews investigated a field west of The Pinery after a hiker discovered human remains. Douglas County

Investigators didn't provide any additional details about the discovery, only stating that it was an "ongoing investigation."