Alleged police impersonator captured in Northern Colorado

A 63-year-old man was arrested this week near Horsetooth Reservoir in Northern Colorado after he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says Hugh Clark chased a man on Tuesday while driving his Toyota 4Runner that had red and blue flashing lights on it. The man says Clark activated a siren for a short time, too.

The man didn't stop for Clark because of concerns that Clark wasn't any sort of actual law enforcement officer, and Clark wound up giving up the chase after several miles.

Responding deputies found Clark's car soon afterwards. In addition to the flashing lights, they said it had handcuffs and clothing with law enforcement insignias on it inside. Officers arrested him on Thursday and faces charges that include impersonating a peace officer.

Deputies are worried that Clark may have tried to get other people to pull over for him, and they would like any other possible victims to contact them.

Anyone with more information about this case that might be able to help is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office advises that if you think you might be a victim of someone who is impersonating a law enforcement officer, call 911 and explain your concerns, stop in an area that is well-lit, ask for official identification from the person and pay close attention to the clothes or uniform the person is wearing and how their vehicle looks.