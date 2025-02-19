How to prevent frostbite during Colorado's dangerously cold temperatures

When temperatures are dangerously cold you could be at risk for frostbite if you're unprepared. A person can get frostbite in 10 to 20 minutes to exposed skin according to Your Reporter Justin Adams.

Downtown Denver Wednesday morning CBS News Colorado

Justin explained on CBS Colorado Mornings that if you're going outside you should layer your clothing to trap heat and get out of any wet clothes. Make sure if you're outside with infants or anyone over 65 years old to ensure their skin is covered. And remember at least half of your body heat is lost if your head is not covered.

Knowing the wind chill is important for staying safe outside, according to First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie.

Wind Chill Explained CBS News Colorado

Our bodies naturally produce heat, but as the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, bringing down our temperature.