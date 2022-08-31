House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits NCAR in Boulder

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder along with Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress includes funding for scientific research and innovation.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes more than $350 billion for new clean technologies. While some of that money will be headed to NCAR, Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, is working on another piece of legislation that could bring more investment to federal labs.