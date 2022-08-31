Watch CBS News
Local News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits NCAR in Boulder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder along with Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress includes funding for scientific research and innovation. 

pelosi-ncar-visit-5vo-transfer-frame-297.jpg
CBS

The Inflation Reduction Act includes more than $350 billion for new clean technologies. While some of that money will be headed to NCAR, Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, is working on another piece of legislation that could bring more investment to federal labs. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.