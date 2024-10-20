Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized in shooting near Residence Inn at Denver Tech Center

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of the Denver Tech Center early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Residence Inn in Greenwood Village, near South Yosemite Street and Interstate 25.

The victims weren't identified but are expected to survive, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or suspects.

Fire crews were seen Sunday helping crime scene investigators get to evidence high up on the exterior hotel walls.

