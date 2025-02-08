Horse rescued from collapsed septic tank in Pueblo County

A team of rescuers in Pueblo West pulled together to save a horse trapped in chest-deep sewage after she fell into a collapsed septic tank.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Officials said only the horse's head and hooves were sticking out of the top of the hole when rescuers arrived. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said, "She was wet, cold, and shaking from being in the frigid liquid that was in the tank."

Multiple agencies worked together to place tow straps around the horse's belly and under her front legs. A local veterinarian sedated the horse before crew members with Pueblo West Metro District used a truck-mounted crane to pull her from the hole.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Her rescuers placed her on the ground to recover from the sedation. Authorities said the horse is awake, on her feet, and doing well.

The sheriff's office thanked Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo West Metro District, the Community Animal Rescue Team, and the local veterinarian for making the rescue a success.