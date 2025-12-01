Denver fan excited his honey is being used in an official partnered beverage of the Broncos

As fans get ready for gameday on Sunday, one businessman from Colorado who now lives overseas is taking a little extra pride in his work now that his honey is being used in an official partnered beverage of the Denver Broncos.

Omar Lababidi is the founder of Goldswarm, a company that harvests specialized honey in Nigeria. That honey is now being used in in Breckenridge Distillery's limited edition Broncos Honey Whiskey.

Staff at the distillery say the honey is the best they've found for their pairing due to its unique sweet but smoky flavor and its consistency.

Lababidi says he's honored his honey will be a part of Broncos history. His family has ties to the Broncos and he grew up watching every game.

"I've actually told them to put a couple (bottles) aside for posterity," Lababidi said. "You know, put some in the banks to ... pull out in 50 years or something like that, or give it to my grandkids."

Breckenridge Distillery says it did more than 75 versions of this whiskey to make it the very best it could be, and believes it's one of the best products the company has ever made.