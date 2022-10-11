Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeless camp fire nearly burns down nearby neighborhood in El Paso County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A fire chief in El Paso County is upset after a fire at a homeless camp nearly burned down a nearby neighborhood. The fire broke out early Monday morning. 

el-paso-county-homeless-fire-5.jpg
CBS

Stratmoor Hills Fire Chief Shawn Bittle said the area is the site of what he called a "notorious homeless city" and said the county needs to intervene. 

"I have approximately 40 firefighters and multiple law enforcement officers here on scene risking their lives for something that is 100% preventable," said Bittle. 

el-paso-county-homeless-fire-1.jpg
CBS

The trustee of a property in the Stratmoor Hills area said he hasn't been out to the land in over three years and told CBS News affiliate 11 News that he had no idea that many people were living there or that a fire had broken out.

Joe Brinkerhoff has been the trustee of that land for over 10 years and lives in Durango. He said he rents that property to one man who has permission to camp there and manage the land.

el-paso-county-homeless-fire-2.jpg
CBS

According to El Paso County, "...staff has been working continuously to address concerns of this nature. This location has an active code enforcement case for violations of El Paso County's Rubbish Ordinance and Land Development Code for operation of illegal uses, including illegal occupancy at the property."

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 12:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.