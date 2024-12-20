Hollywood stars walk Back to the Future: The Musical red carpet ahead of visit to Colorado

Hollywood stars walk Back to the Future musical red carpet ahead of visit to Colorado

One of the most popular movie franchises ever made is now coming to life on stage as Back to the Future: The Musical is touring the United States. In late January the musical will open in Denver at the Buell Theatre and tickets are already on sale.

Ahead of the show's stand at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Hollywood, Cali. for an exclusive advanced preview of the show. There, he also met with original cast members of the movie, as well as the current cast and crew of the musical, during a classic Hollywood red carpet.

Back to the Future: The Musical is coming to the DCPA in January 2025. Back to the Future: The Musical

Among the stars walking the red carpet was Jorge Garcia, notably from hit shows like "Hawaii Five-0" and "LOST."

"What are you hoping to specifically see in this show?" Thomas asked Garcia.

"The spectacle of how they can translate the flame trail as the car takes off, and the big storm at the end," Garcia said.

Edward James Olmos, known for his roles in movies like "Selena," was also in attendance.

"I am anxious to see what they have done with it. It is a wonderful story. I appreciate going forward and back in time," Olmos said.

Bob Gale, co-writer of the original franchise, told Thomas he never imagined his story would be thriving as a Broadway musical one day.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined a future like this," Gale said.

"(The musical) is everything the movie was. But, it goes an extra level into musical theatre. It is fantastic," said Robert Zemeckis, co-writer of the original film.

Described as fun for the whole family, Back to the Future the musical promises to make audiences of all generations laugh and be thrilled. Whether you have seen the movie or not, the musical is still entertaining for all.

One of the stars of the show, Caden Brauch, said it was an honor to be selected to play Marty McFly in the musical.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas interviews stars from Back to the Future: The Musical on the red carpet in Hollywood. CBS

"It is such an iconic role. Michael J. Foxx created this amazing character," Brauch said.

While the characters and themes of the show are very similar to the movie, each actor on stage was given the liberty to make the character their own in unique ways.

However, if they wanted to gain inspiration from the creators, it was not hard to find them.

"It was a little terrifying at first. Bob Gale gave me a phone call when I got the role, of the original writer of the show. I was like, oh my gosh he is going to be in the room every day. How nerve-wracking but also what a blessing," said Zan Berube, the actress who portrays Lorraine Baines in the show.

Kiara Lee was cast to portray McFly's girlfriend, Jennifer Parker. Thomas asked her what it was going to be like to play that role in front of the original movie's cast members who were going to be in attendance.

"I am so excited. It is truly a dream come true. Especially Claudia Wells, who played Jennifer in the movie," Lee said.

Thomas caught up with Wells before she went into the Hollywood Pantages Theatre to see the musical.

"I have seen the musical more times than I have seen the actual Back to the Future the movie. And I still enjoy it every time," Wells said. "I just love watching and supporting and loving on all of (the actors.)"

Lea Thompson, who portrayed Lorraine Baines McFly in the movie, said it was always interesting seeing other young actresses playing a character who she helped make famous.

"I am so known for that part. It is hard to watch someone else do it. But, they are all so wonderful," Thompson said.

Back to the Future: The Musical CBS

Donald Fullilove was in the original film, cast as Goldie Wilson III. While walking the red carpet he got talking with Thomas, where it was revealed that he had close ties to the Denver arts scene.

"(I am from) Park Hill. My parents are still there. My dad is 96 and my mom is 92," Fullilove said.

The show's company manager, Jack Stephens, took a few minutes to share with CBS News Colorado about his ties to the performing arts in Colorado. He grew up in Aurora.

"Did you do much theater growing up in Aurora?" Thomas asked.

"I did. I did tech theater in high school. I did lighting, video, and sound out at Eaglecrest High School. We had great theater teachers there," Stephens said.

"What does it mean to you to bring this show back to Denver?" Thomas asked.

"It is amazing to bring the show back home to the Buell Theatre, where I have seen so many shows and formed my love for theater," Stephens said.

Back to the Future the musical arrives in Denver on Jan. 22 and plays for less than three weeks at the Buell Theatre.

For more information on tickets visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/back-to-the-future-the-musical/

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.