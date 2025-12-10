Community comes together to make holiday magic for kids in Colorado foster care system

Raise the Future works with older youth living in foster care, kinship placements, and families who've adopted. This Christmas, generous donors in Colorado are making sure these young people's dreams come true.

CBS

Recently, some employees from Highridge Medical took a trip to Target to Santa's Helpers for the children that Raise the Future serves.

"It feels really good," said Rebecca Whitney, CEO of Highridge Medical.

Highridge Medical makes and sells spinal implant equipment.

"Our global headquarters are right down the street here in Westminster, Colorado," Whitney explained.

When they wanted to give back to the community, they decided to go shopping.

"If we can help bring some light and some happiness to these kids in our local community, it's just a way for us to give back that frankly is really near and dear to our hearts," Whitney said.

The shoppers are armed with wish lists created by the young people who are served by Raise the Future.

"I think Raise the Future did a great job to provide us with profiles of each of these kids, which helps personalize it for us because then as we go and do the shopping we have faces and names that go with it," Whitney said.

"Their placements will always support them in what they can. This is giving them the actual list that they really, really want so this is going above and beyond for them," said Mariana Pino, Vice President of Programs for Raise the Future.

"We got a total of 13 kids and we've got some money leftover we'll be able to give to the organizations," said Mark Richards, Vice President of Communications & Events for Highridge Medical during the shopping trip.

"It's already hard out there so being a child in foster care or associated with the system is hard. If we can do anything to brighten them up, create hope and provide joy for them, this is why it's important," Pino explained.

"I remember as a kid and not being able to sleep on Christmas Eve and just that feeling of excitement and euphoria when your dreams come true, and you're able to wake up to gifts that you desperately wanted and hoped for," Whitney remembered.

CBS

It's the kind of giving that warms the heart. When all the gifts are bought, the elves at Raise the Future warp and ready them making sure that dreams come true this Christmas morning.

Raise the Future has volunteer opportunities through out the year. Find out how you can help by giving them a call at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or going to the Raise the Future website.