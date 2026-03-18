Colorado hit-and-run suspect injured after crashing just 5 miles from first crash, police say

Westminster police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash at U.S. 36 and Sheridan Boulevard on Wednesday morning, in which the driver was believed to be involved in an earlier hit-and-run on the eastbound U.S. 36 on-ramp at Church Ranch Boulevard. According to investigators, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound U.S. 36 on-ramp at Church Ranch Boulevard around 7:45 a.m.

Westminster police investigated a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound US 36 on-ramp at Church Ranch Boulevard. Westminster Police

Investigators said that preliminary information indicates one of the drivers left the scene in their vehicle. Shortly after the first crash, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at U.S. 36 and Sheridan Boulevard, just five miles from the initial crash scene.

Westminster police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash at U.S. 36 and Sheridan Boulevard Westminster Police

The driver was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. Investigators said the driver who left the initial crash scene at Church Ranch Boulevard was involved in the subsequent rollover crash at Sheridan Boulevard.

During the crash investigation and cleanup, one eastbound lane on U.S. 36 was shut down.

The scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash at U.S. 36 and Sheridan Boulevard. Westminster Police

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the rollover crash. Images from the scene show both open and sealed Modelo and Coors Light cans scattered under the vehicle's wreckage.

The suspect driver has not been identified. The extent of that person's injuries has not been released.