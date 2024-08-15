Watch CBS News
Hit & run investigated in I-25 crash north of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Hit & run investigated in I-25 crash north of Denver 00:18

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 25 that involved four vehicles. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday at I-25 near 58th Avenue.

State troopers said there is no description of the vehicle that left the scene. Four vehicles stayed at the crash site. 

cdot-cam-frame-19558.jpg
Traffic backups on I-25 north of Denver CBS

One person was rushed to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown. 

At one point, five lanes were closed during the crash investigation and cleanup. 

All lanes reopened about an hour later. 

