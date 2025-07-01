The history behind the R&R, Colorado's longest running gay bar

Safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people are important when it comes to community and safety. The R&R, named after owners and husbands Roger Dent and Richard Borland, became a safe haven for LGBTQ+ people in Denver.

The R&R opened on Colfax in the 1970s; before that, it was known as the Coral Lounge in the 1950s. New owner Chris Newell says you have to protect your safe spaces.

"Sometimes we forget how important it is to have a space to go," Newell said. "These are places to gather, be able to freely be yourself, and know that you won't be judged."

This was essential during this time period, when being gay in Colorado could get you arrested. The community had to find safe spaces, so underground bars started popping up. It gave queer people a place to go but it did not come without its challenges.

"There was a lot more of a hostile relationship between our community and local law enforcement," Newell said. "You might randomly face raids. You might randomly have undercover cops come in. You also had to think about how the community felt about it."

CBS Colorado's Brian Sherrod interviews R&R's owner Chris Newell. CBS

Even though this bar was needed for the LGBTQ+ community, it still came with a lot of risks.

"If your landlord found out you were running a gay bar, they could have certainly put a stop to it right away," Newell said. "This all depends on what you are doing as far as finances. You might not have been able to get financing."

Even over the decades, the LGBTQ+ community was happy to finally have a place to be themselves. The scariest part was getting caught back then.

"People could lose their jobs," Newell said. "People could lose their livelihoods. You could be ostracized from your family."

Even with the risks, people still needed a place to socialize, so they came to the R&R for freedom to be themselves. Gay bars typically did not have windows. This was to shield and protect their patrons. This is during a time when kissing the same sex could also get you arrested. Many say the risk is worth it.

"I do feel like it has kind of a special spot in the community," Newell said. "This is much more of a place to come, meet your friends, talk, connect and feel like you are part of a community."

The R&R in Denver. CBS

Newell says the fight for equal rights and protections never stops. Newell also says you have to thank those before us, who risk their life to be out and proud. If your family does not accept you, your chosen family will. These are the people you can find at your local gay bar, also known as your safe spaces.

The R&R is still open to this day at 4958 E Colfax Ave #1208.