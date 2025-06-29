Colorado Pride Special When it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, Colorado has made history with its laws, same sex marriage, and even being the first in the country to elect an openly gay man for governor. And that history is complicated. Once considered a hate state, it was illegal to be openly gay and forced many people into secrecy or lose everything. From their jobs to their lives, everything was on the line, fueling unrest and sometimes violence between the community and police. That resistance would fuel another fight, one that would help Colorado evolve to become one of the most friendly LGBTQ+ states in the nation. To look forward, we have to look back. Join CBS Colorado as we take a look at the movement that made Colorado Pride possible.