Historic heat wave could bring multiple record highs to Denver next week

A historic heat wave is expected to develop across the western United States next week, sending temperatures close to 100 degrees in parts of Arizona, into the 90s in California, and well into the 80s across Colorado.

In Denver, the core of the heat arrives Wednesday, March 18, and could linger through Monday, March 23. Forecast highs climb from the lower 80s Wednesday to the mid-80s Thursday through Sunday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the West.

CBS

If the forecast holds, several daily record highs could fall in Denver.

Potential Denver record highs

Wednesday, March 18: Forecast 81° | Record 82° (near record)

Forecast | Record (near record) Thursday, March 19: Forecast 83° | Record 81°

Forecast | Record Friday, March 20: Forecast 85° | Record 80°

Forecast | Record Saturday, March 21: Forecast 85° | Record 78°

Forecast | Record Sunday, March 22: Forecast 85° | Record 79°

Forecast | Record Monday, March 23: Forecast 76° | Record 77° (near record)

That means Denver could see four consecutive days of record-breaking warmth from Thursday through Sunday.

CBS

Average highs for mid-March in Denver are typically in the mid-50s, meaning temperatures during the peak of this stretch could run nearly 30 degrees above normal.

This kind of early-season heat can also increase fire weather concerns across parts of Colorado, especially when warm temperatures combine with dry air and gusty winds.