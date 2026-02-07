Historic Colorado horse stables to become affordable housing community

A place in Colorado once known for horses will soon provide stability for families and seniors. This new development in Aurora is preserving a legacy while addressing a growing need for affordable housing.

The Stables is an affordable housing community planned for the former Aurora Horse Boarding Stables near East Exposition Avenue. The land was home to the Baker family's horse boarding operation starting in 1947.

"This is an extraordinary site," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said. "As a kid growing up here, this was still operational. The city grew up around it."

The 4.79-acre infill redevelopment will deliver 137 affordable rental homes in two phases. Phase one includes 85 one-, two-, and three-bedroom family apartments. Phase two will add 52 senior apartments for residents 62 and older.

Grovewood Community Development, the project's developer, says the goal is to honor the land's legacy while responding to today's urgent housing needs.

"This was a place where true community took root," said Jo Davidson, executive director of Grovewood. "Our intention is to carry that spirit forward — connection, care, and a relationship with nature."

Design plans include walking trails, play areas, community gardens, and indoor gathering spaces. The property sits next to Expo Park and a city recreation center, the Highline Canal Trail, and transit access.

Coffman said the location is exactly what makes the site appropriate for affordable housing.

"This is infill development," he said. "This was a horse stable, and the city grew up around it. It's within walking distance to schools, recreation, and retail, and that makes it an extraordinary opportunity for families."

Aurora leaders estimate the city is thousands of affordable housing units short of what's needed to meet demand.

The original stables, fencing, and outbuildings were removed in 2024. Developers chose the name The Stables to reflect the site's history.

Steve Johnson, COO of the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, said projects like this are critical as housing costs continue to climb.

"Over half of Colorado renters are rent-burdened, paying more than 30% of their income on rent," Johnson said. "Many are paying over 50%, which means necessities like food and medicine are sacrificed."

Johnson said rising construction costs and a lack of buildable land make affordable housing difficult, which is why this site stood out.

"It's hard to find good sites," he said. "This was a former stable in the middle of a residential area that could be converted into housing close to jobs, shopping, and transit."

That proximity matters, he said, especially for families and seniors.

"Transportation costs can be huge," Johnson said. "Being near rail, buses, and daily amenities helps lower overall expenses."

Construction will happen in two phases, with a ribbon-cutting planned for 2027.