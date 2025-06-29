Highway worker, Colorado State Patrol cruiser struck in 6-car hit-and-run crash in Adams County, CSP says

A Colorado Department of Transportation contractor and a state trooper are in the hospital after a six-car crash in Adams County Sunday morning and now a man is in jail, facing multiple charges connected to the crash.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 near Pecos Street, just north of Denver.

Colorado State Patrol says the driver, now identified as 28-year-old Bryan Granillo, struck a CSP cruiser from behind, pinning the highway worker. Granillo then allegedly tried to flee the scene.

A second CSP trooper performed what the agency called a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the car. Granillo was arrested at the scene and taken to the Adams County Jail.

A photo from Adams County Fire Rescue shows the aftermath of a six-car crash on Highway 36 near Pecos Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 29, 2025. Adams County Fire Rescue

The Commerce City man faces charges of DUI, felony eluding, and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.

Sunday's arrest is just Granillo's latest motor vehicle-related incident. He has other open cases, including a DUI and careless driving arrest out of Thornton earlier this month, another DUI and reckless driving case from Thornton earlier this month, and driving under restraint in Golden from last month.

The trooper -- identified as Miguel Jeronimo Baez, a 7-year veteran of CSP -- and the highway worker were taken to the hospital and have since been released.