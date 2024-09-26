High daytime temperature record for Denver broken, as high pressure ridge remains parked over Colorado

There's a ridge of high pressure that's parked over Colorado, and temperatures in the Denver metro area have climbed into the low 90s.



CBS Colorado's news helicopter captured this image of the sunrise on Thursday morning in Denver. CBS

At 1:45 p.m., the official temperature reading in Denver was 91, which is a new record in the city. The daytime record that was broken was 90 degrees and it was set in 2010.

91 is 15 to 20 degrees above the average high temperature at this time of year -- 75 degrees.

A cold front will move through Friday, dropping temperatures by about 5 to 7 degrees. The warm weather sticks around for the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Sunday we will be close to record heat once again. The current record is 92 degrees set in 1892.