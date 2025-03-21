Watch CBS News
Local News

High fire danger in Denver prompts a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Fire Danger and Mountain Snow Advisories to kick off 1st weekend of Spring in Colorado
Fire Danger and Mountain Snow Advisories to kick off 1st weekend of Spring in Colorado 03:09

Winds will increase Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 45 miles per hour for the Denver metro area. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the I-25 corridor and into the plains, including the Denver metro area prompting a First Alert Weather Day. 

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

With the warm, dry and windy conditions, rapid fire spread is possible. High temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s for parts of Eastern Colorado with 60s expected for the Denver metro area.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

Mountain snow will lead to slow and slick travel late Friday night and Saturday morning with 4-9 inches of accumulation possible for the Northern and Central Mountains, with some places possibly picking up around 1 foot of snow. The new snow coupled with wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour will create difficult travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the high-country Saturday. The heaviest snow will be overnight Friday and into the Saturday morning, gradually lightening through the late afternoon on Saturday.

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

Sunday it will remain breezy in the Front Range with drier conditions in the mountains. Next week, we will see temperatures climb well above normal into the 70s and 80s. 

tempsbars.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.