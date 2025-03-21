High fire danger in Denver prompts a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

Fire Danger and Mountain Snow Advisories to kick off 1st weekend of Spring in Colorado

Winds will increase Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 45 miles per hour for the Denver metro area. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the I-25 corridor and into the plains, including the Denver metro area prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

With the warm, dry and windy conditions, rapid fire spread is possible. High temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s for parts of Eastern Colorado with 60s expected for the Denver metro area.

Mountain snow will lead to slow and slick travel late Friday night and Saturday morning with 4-9 inches of accumulation possible for the Northern and Central Mountains, with some places possibly picking up around 1 foot of snow. The new snow coupled with wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour will create difficult travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the high-country Saturday. The heaviest snow will be overnight Friday and into the Saturday morning, gradually lightening through the late afternoon on Saturday.

Sunday it will remain breezy in the Front Range with drier conditions in the mountains. Next week, we will see temperatures climb well above normal into the 70s and 80s.