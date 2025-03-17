Watch CBS News
Local News

High Fire Danger in Colorado prompts a First Alert Weather Day for Monday

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

High Fire Danger across the Denver metro and eastern Colorado with snow moving in by Tuesday
High Fire Danger across the Denver metro and eastern Colorado with snow moving in by Tuesday 02:41

Strong gusty winds built overnight, sometimes up to 80 mph in places like Boulder. With strong winds expected throughout the day, Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the I-25 corridor and into the plains, including the Denver metro area.

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

Most winds for the lower elevations will gust as high as 40 mph, but the foothills could see gusts over 60 mph. Relative humidity will also drop as low as 9%. With the dry and windy conditions, rapid fire spread is possible.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures will also climb well above average. The 70s and 80s are possible for parts of Eastern Colorado with the 40s and 50s expected in the mountains.

am-co-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

By Tuesday, a cold front will sweep across the state, bringing a chance for rain and snow. The mountains will likely begin to see that snow by the mid-afternoon, while the lower elevations won't see any precipitation until the evening commute timeframe.

Initially, rain and snow will fall, but overnight temperatures cool quickly, turning precipitation over to snow.

ecmwf-state-snow.png
CBS

At this time very little accumulation is anticipated for the Denver metro area, while parts of Eastern Colorado could see a little accumulation. Eastern

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the high-country beginning Tuesday morning. Up to 12" of snow could fall in some mountain areas, with winds expected to gust up to 45 mph. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.