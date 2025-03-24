Here's when winds will calm down in Colorado

A warm but windy start to the week as a Summer-like stretch kicks off

A warm but windy start to the week as a Summer-like stretch kicks off

A warm but windy start to the week as a Summer-like stretch kicks off

A warm but windy start to the week as summer-like heat builds through Friday.

The stretch of summer-like heat kicks off Monday, but the start of the week also comes with windy conditions.

CBS

Wind speeds picked up overnight Monday; in some areas, they reached as high as 84 mph in Boulder. The foothills and adjacent neighborhoods will have to deal with the strongest gusts throughout the afternoon.

CBS

Most of the Denver area will see winds gusting 25 to 35 miles per hour throughout the day Monday, before relaxing late Monday night.

Fire danger will be elevated, nearing critical levels with the increased wind speeds Monday afternoon.

CBS

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will be roughly 10 to 20 degrees warmer than normal, climbing into the low to mid-70s across the Front Range.

This warm and dry stretch is only just beginning on Monday.

CBS

By Tuesday a weak cold front will move in, taking temperatures down in the upper 60s, but by Wednesday the heat will build right back up. On Thursday we could see record-tying or record-breaking heat as highs near the 80s.

Most of the week will come with lighter winds, which will add to the pleasant warmth we are in store for!

Looking ahead to the weekend, a storm system is moving in that could bring our next chance at some wet weather across the state. For most of the lower elevations at this point, that would be falling in the form of rain, while the high country could see a little snow by the weekend.