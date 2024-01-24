Aurora Police Department's new interim chief Heather Morris hits the ground running: "100% ready to lead this department"

Aurora Police Department's new interim chief Heather Morris hit the ground running this week. City leaders praised outgoing interim chief Art Acevedo for putting APD on the right path. Morris says she's already working on plans to keep crime down in her Colorado community, build community relationships and strengthen her department.

"I'm devastated that [Acevedo] is leaving. At the same time, I'm 100% ready to lead this department and this team. This leadership team is 100% ready to lead with me," said Morris. "We've got a few things we're going to work on. I'm really excited for where this department is going to be in the next few months compared to where we are now."

Aurora Police Interim Chief Heather Morris is sworn in Monday morning. CBS

Morris was sworn in as interim deputy chief in last April and as interim chief on Monday. She hopes to continue Acevedo's success in reducing violent crime and stepping up recruiting efforts. She says she's developing a strategic plan on building officer retention, which will also improve internal communication.

A total of 53 officers resigned last year, leaving APD well below authorized staffing.

"It's important to take care of officers and taking care of our officers doesn't mean hiding or covering anything up. What it means is making sure that they have the tools, making sure that they have the training, making sure that they have the policies and experience to do their job. It means providing them guidance," said Morris, who began her 23-year career with the Houston Police Department in 1999.

CBS

Acevedo left his role as interim chief to be with his family in Texas. Morris says she and her husband have enjoyed becoming members of Aurora's community. She's learning as much as she can about the city and its history to best understand its needs.

Community engagement and transparency are a top priority and she wants to bring those values to Aurora. She credits the men and women of the Aurora Police Department for their combined success in reducing crime and dedication to keeping their community safe.

"I do believe that the most important people on the department is not the chief of police," says Morris. "It shouldn't matter who's in the seat. At the same time, you have to have continuity and you have to have somebody that's willing to move the department forward."

Morris is APD's third interim police chief since Vanessa Wilson was fired in 2022.

Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora branch of the NAACP, says Aurora needs consistency.

"Officers put their lives on the line every single day. They also deserve to have consistency and leadership," said Montgomery. "Right now, what we're getting is these different styles of leadership, different approaches to public safety, and at times that does have an impact when it comes to community trust."



CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason interviews Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora branch of the NAACP. CBS

Montgomery, who also co-chaired the Aurora Community Advisory Council, believes Morris will do a good job. However, he says the search for a permanent chief shouldn't be rushed.

"We can really take this time to find out what are the true needs of our community and figure out a true public safety plan for the city of Aurora," said Montgomery. "Let's get everyone involved, the community, so that we can see what the needs are and hire someone that best fit those needs."

Last week, Aurora's city manager said the search for a permanent chief hasn't started. Mayor Mike Coffman says a national search for chief isn't out of the question.

Morris says the opportunity would be an honor.

"I'm just going to do the best job I can. At the end of that, if the community and the men and women of this department and city leadership want me to be their chief, it would be a privilege," said Morris.