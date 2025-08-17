Watch CBS News
Heat wave returns to Colorado this week with temperatures forecast to reach almost 100 degrees

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

A heat wave returns to Colorado this week.
Sunday is the beginning of another heat wave that will slowly increase temperatures this week across the Denver metro area to nearly 100 degrees. 

The average high temperature for Denver is 87 degrees and we will be above, until a front moves through for the weekend dropping temperatures to nearly normal. 

Sunday highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the Front Range, with a mix of upper 70s and low 80s for the mountains.  The mountains could see scattered storms Sunday afternoon with just a slight chance for an afternoon storm in the northern Front Range and on the eastern plains.  

The chance of storms and rain showers increases for the metro area beginning Friday.  

Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

