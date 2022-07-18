Watch CBS News
Heat advisory in effect for Denver and most of northeast Colorado

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Heat advisory for Monday covers Denver and northeast Colorado
Heat advisory for Monday covers Denver and northeast Colorado 01:37

It's going to be a hot Monday across Colorado with widespread highs in the 90s and lower 100s. Most towns in the mountains will be in the 80s with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and the northeast plains.

heat-advisory.png
A heat advisory covers Denver and most of Colorado's northeast plains through Monday evening. CBS

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will offer some relief from the heat by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds will accompany any storms that pop up. Cloud-to-ground lightning will be another concern with thunderstorms. Rainfall should be limited and the threat for flash flooding over burn scar areas is on the lower side. 

co-today-highs.png
Potential highs around Colorado on Monday, July 18. CBS

The rest of the week will be hot although temperatures will come down a little bit over the next few days before climbing back up again by Friday. The weekend into early next week could bring a more significant cool down with a better chance for showers and storms. 

extended-am.png
The extended forecast for Denver covering July 18 through 24. CBS
Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:03 AM

