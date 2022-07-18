Heat advisory in effect for Denver and most of northeast Colorado

It's going to be a hot Monday across Colorado with widespread highs in the 90s and lower 100s. Most towns in the mountains will be in the 80s with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and the northeast plains.

A heat advisory covers Denver and most of Colorado's northeast plains through Monday evening. CBS

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will offer some relief from the heat by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds will accompany any storms that pop up. Cloud-to-ground lightning will be another concern with thunderstorms. Rainfall should be limited and the threat for flash flooding over burn scar areas is on the lower side.

Potential highs around Colorado on Monday, July 18. CBS

The rest of the week will be hot although temperatures will come down a little bit over the next few days before climbing back up again by Friday. The weekend into early next week could bring a more significant cool down with a better chance for showers and storms.

The extended forecast for Denver covering July 18 through 24. CBS