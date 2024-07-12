Heat advisory goes into effect in Colorado, 100 degree temperatures expected in Denver

A heat advisory went into place in Colorado at 10 a.m. on Friday. It includes the entire Denver metro area through Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley. Highs of 100 degrees are expected.

CBS

It also includes Colorado Springs and Pueblo in southern Colorado and parts of the western slope. The hottest temperatures statewide will be out west and could reach 110 degrees on Friday.

The heat wave is sticking around through the weekend. Similar temperature readings are projected on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result of the dangerous high temperatures, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all First Alert Weather Days. Monday is expected to be very hot as well.

Why is it so hot, and why is it lasting so long?

Many people are probably wondering why it's so hot. The extreme temperatures are due to a ridge of high pressure that is slowly creeping to the east and that will make its way to the Front Range over the Rocky Mountains on Saturday. It's just going to stay parked over the state for a multi-day period, which is unusual.

Some people also might be asking why it will take so long to get relief from the heat. Normally a cold front will bump high pressure out of place, but that isn't expected until Tuesday. On Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 80s.

Tips to help you stay cool

It's important to try to avoid heatstroke with such hot temperatures. You want to make sure to stay inside during the hottest part of the day, if possible. That will be noon through 6 p.m.

Staying hydrated is also key. That process should start the night before you are in hot weather.

People who are outside should try to limit strenuous activities and take as many breaks as possible.