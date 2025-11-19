Group of Colorado workers from HCA HealthONE volunteer time to help out Food Bank of the Rockies

A group of health care workers from HCA HealthONE teamed up with Food Bank of the Rockies to help them provide 30,000 meals to people in need on Wednesday.

Nearly four dozen volunteers who work at HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge spent the day in Denver packing meals for distribution.

"We're very passionate about the people in our community, we're very passionate about our patients and this is just another way that we can get out there and do more for our community," said Savannah Bernal from HCA HealthONE.

Staff at Food Bank of the Rockies say this is always important work during the holidays, but the need they're experiencing remains at a record high, making this work all that more important.

"We all know that food and nutrition is a bedrock of people's health and well-being, and so for them not only to show up for their patients, but then show up for the community in this way is just awesome," said Food Bank of the Rockies Chief Marketing Officer Aditi Desai said.

This was one of two volunteer days for HCA HealthONE. Overall, they will help make it possible for Food Bank of the Rockies to distribute 60,000 meals this holiday season.