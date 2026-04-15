Hard freeze on the way in Colorado along with cold and some snow, but first: fire danger

We have another rollercoaster finish for the week in the world of weather. Everything from fire danger and snow to a hard freeze is in play between now and the weekend.

The next big weather-maker in Colorado is a cold front on the way from the Pacific Northwest. Ahead of this system on Thursday, southwest winds will be strengthening across the region. This will warm temperatures east of the Continental Divide and enhance the fire danger for a large area of the Eastern Plains.

There is a red flag warning posted for Thursday running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for a big chunk of the state. Areas in and near the foothills near Denver, including eastern Adams and Arapahoe County, are included.

Areas of concern are also southeastern and south central Colorado.

Then, get ready for a big change on Friday. Cold and snow will make a comeback across our home state. Expect snow and a hard freeze heading into the weekend. Snow over the Denver metro area may start late Friday morning into the afternoon with minor impacts. Snow amounts are expected to range from about a quarter of an inch to just under 2 inches for some metro areas mostly on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will be cold enough that there may be a few slick spots Friday night and early Saturday morning. Snow in the mountains may be more with some areas picking up at least 3 to 6 inches.

Along with the chance for snow, super cold temperatures will be settling in Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a freeze watch in place for all of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area Friday night at 8 p.m. through Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Low temperatures may bottom out down between 18 and 25 degrees. This also includes lower elevations of the Western Slope.

Gardeners and homeowners should take cold weather precautions like covering any early spring plants you have put in your yard. (We always suggest waiting until Mother's Day to plant.)

If you have started up your sprinkler system, you may want to consider draining it or covering it with a blanket or sleeping bag and cover that with a large trash bag.