Hapa Sushi gives special peek of menu: "Harmonious blend of Asian and American cultures"

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Looking to indulge a little on this snow day? Hapa Sushi Grill & Sake Bar may be just the place to do so. 

"Hapa" is derived from the Hawaiian term that describes a harmonious blend of Asian and American cultures. 

Its menu is based on traditional Japanese cooking fundamentals which are then amplified, muted or mixed with influences from many different styles of cooking until they are something completely new: they're Hapa.

There are several locations across Denver and Boulder. This week, First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White and local restaurant promoter Larry Herz checked out the Cherry Creek location. 

"We love the one in DTC. My husband and I go there often, so this is a favorite for us," said White.

Hapa is known for its provocatively named rolls and happy hour.

"Some might call it a Hapa hour," laughed Herz. "Seven days a week, you have the early one that goes from 2:30 to 5:30pm. Then, Fridays and Saturdays they do from 10 p.m. to midnight."

"Mark Van Grack started the first Hapa 25 years ago. It was on the Hill in Boulder," Herz continued.

Grack was on hand to showcase some of his favorite dishes, including the Hapa-style sashimi. 

"This is the Colorado hamachi, one of our signature dishes... with yuzu jalapeño and a little cilantro."

His staff also served up its spicy tuna nachos, magic mushrooms and original rolls from the menu.

During the meal, Herz shared a bit of sushi tradition, from a longtime Japanese chef and friend.

"Normally, you got the nigiri fish on top of the rice. What you do is turn it upside down and dab the fish part, so the rice doesn't soak up the soy. You also put wasabi in between the fish and the rice. A lot of people put it in their soy sauce. In Japan, the wasabi was used to kill the bacteria," he said. 

This Friday only, Hapa is currently offering a $5 off its Udon Soup special as well.

Mekialaya White
Mekialaya White anchors every weekday at 4 p.m. and reports for evening shows at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 6:58 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

