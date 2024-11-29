Ronsiek sisters unite on Colorado State Rams women's basketball team, enjoy special season together

Sisters spend holidays together years after basketball careers pulled them apart

Two college athletes are spending the holidays together for the first time in years. Hannah and Emma Ronsiek are sisters who played together in high school several years ago. They split apart and played for different colleges, but now they've reunited in Northern Colorado and they're back together on the same roster.

Hannah and Emma Ronsiek of the Colorado State Rams CBS

"From playing basketball to living together again, it's just been a really fun experience and I'm super thankful," said Hannah.

The pandemic cut short the Ronsiek sisters' high school careers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"When the season got cut short for COVID that was super sad. Obviously, we didn't know that that was going to be our last season together," Emma said.



Emma Ronsiek of the Creighton Bluejays dribbles at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How / Getty Images

Emma went on to star for Creighton. Across her four years there, she started almost all of the games she played in and was named to the All-Big East team.

Hannah has spent the last two seasons at Colorado State.

Emma knew she had an extra year of NCAA eligibility, and she had a plan. She transferred and joined the CSU Rams.

"This was just kind a written-in-the-stars type of thing," she said.

So far this season, their parents are loving the fact that their daughters are on the same team.



Dymonique Maxie #10 of the Nevada Wolf Pack drives to the basket against Hannah Ronsiek #30 of the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Moby Arena on February 28, 2024 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

"I think my parents are super, super thrilled that we're playing on the same team," Hannah said. "They haven't missed one (game). It's 9 hours from Sioux Falls."

Now in Fort Collins, Emma and Hannah live together, and still bicker as siblings sometimes do, but they are always each other's best friend and cheerleader.

"I think I've improved a lot mentally with her here," Hannah said.

And they're looking to make this final college season for Emma a special one.

"It's crazy to think I'm going to finish out my college career with my younger sister," Emma said. "I don't know how many athletes get to do that, let alone play on a high level Division I basketball team with their sibling. So it's just super crazy."

The Colorado State Rams women's basketball team currently has a 6-2 record and their next home game at Moby Arena is on Dec. 8 against Gonzaga.