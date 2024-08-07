Hand Camp Colorado helps empower children with extremity differences
Hand Camp Colorado is a nonprofit founded by the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The camp is designed to celebrate children ages 4-18 years old who have been born with or have an upper extremity difference.
The organization hosted a camp on Aug. 3 in Cherry Hills Village. It was the second event of its kind.
Children got to enjoy activities like the wacky olympics and were able to perform in a talent show. They also participated in learning experiences such as practicing tying their shoes, using cutlery and brushing their teeth.
Camp leaders say it's all about empowering children and building a community.
"I just want others to know that anytime they see anyone with a limb difference, they're no difference, they're just human beings and please treat them like so. That's the most important message I have," said Dr. Jue Cao with Hand Camp Colorado.
About 40 families participated over the weekend.