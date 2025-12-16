Funeral home owners accused of stashing decaying bodies enter guilty pleas to Colorado charges

A husband and wife pleaded guilty to state charges on Tuesday in what's become a notorious case in Colorado.

Jon and Carie Hallford own the now-defunct Return to Nature Funeral Home where nearly 200 bodies were left to rot. Those remains were discovered in Penrose in 2023.

Jon and Carie Hallford Wagoner County (Oklahoma) Sheriff

The Hallfords face a long list of charges, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery.

Both Hallfords entered guilty pleas.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado Springs says Jon Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 30-50 years and Carie Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 25-35 years.