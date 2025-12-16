Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral home owners accused of stashing decaying bodies enter guilty pleas to Colorado charges

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A husband and wife pleaded guilty to state charges on Tuesday in what's become a notorious case in Colorado.

Jon and Carie Hallford own the now-defunct Return to Nature Funeral Home where nearly 200 bodies were left to rot. Those remains were discovered in Penrose in 2023.

hallford.jpg
Jon and Carie Hallford Wagoner County (Oklahoma) Sheriff

 The Hallfords face a long list of charges, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery.

Both Hallfords entered guilty pleas.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado Springs says Jon Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 30-50 years and Carie Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 25-35 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue