Funeral home owners accused of stashing decaying bodies enter guilty pleas to Colorado charges
A husband and wife pleaded guilty to state charges on Tuesday in what's become a notorious case in Colorado.
Jon and Carie Hallford own the now-defunct Return to Nature Funeral Home where nearly 200 bodies were left to rot. Those remains were discovered in Penrose in 2023.
The Hallfords face a long list of charges, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery.
Both Hallfords entered guilty pleas.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado Springs says Jon Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 30-50 years and Carie Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 25-35 years.