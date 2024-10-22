Colorado man stuck in Denmark after falling seriously ill on cruise

Celebratory trip for Colorado couple has turned into fight for recovery

A celebratory trip for a Colorado couple has turned into a fight for recovery. Guy and Adrian Matlock have been in Denmark for over a month, but they should've been back weeks ago.

"It was their first cruise," said daughter Moriah Matlock. "It was supposed to be a really great adventure, and it turned into something else."

On Sept. 14, the couple embarked on a 14-day cruise for their 37th wedding anniversary.

Their trip took a turn when Guy became sick on Day 6. Symptoms quickly escalated, leading to a diagnosis of Influenza type A that developed into pneumonia and ultimately sepsis, severely compromising his lungs, heart and kidneys.

"My mom got sick, too. We thought it was a cold," explained Moriah. "He received medical care on the ship, but it became too critical, and they had to rush him to a hospital in Copenhagen."

Guy's condition deteriorated rapidly, resulting in cardiac arrest, organ failure and mini strokes. He's making some progress, but still requires significant medical support.

"He has been healing so much considering all the damage that this supervirus did to his body," Mariah said. "He's able to move his toes, hold his head up for short periods, and trace things with his eyes. Those are really promising signs."

He's unable to stand on his own and requires constant medical attention, making a medevac flight the only safe way to get him home.

The cost of the medevac flight has a price tag exceeding $150,000. It must be paid up front.

"We purchased travel insurance, but it doesn't cover everything. Neither does our personal insurance," explained Moriah. "We're in a very difficult position. We never wanted to have to ask for help."

They're raising money. Pumpkins carved "please donate" sit outside their home.

An online fundraiser titled "Bring Guy and Adrian Matlock Home Safely" has them close to their goal.

It's raised over $137,000.

"The support we've received is incredible. My dad is not just a father to me; he's a dad to everybody. It's so heartwarming to see people come together for him," Moriah said. "We're overwhelmed with human kindness. We can't thank everyone enough for their help."

She says the doctors in Denmark have done a remarkable job to get Guy where he is now. Doctors told the family Guy's his brain will have more stimulation here with people speaking English around him.

The sooner he's back the better.

"Every little bit helps, whether it's a donation or simply spreading the word. We appreciate every bit of it," said Moriah. "My mother is also out there alone, isolated completely, and there's only so much one person can do."