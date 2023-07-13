Gunnison County Undersheriff discusses 3 bodies discovered at remote Colorado campsite

Three decomposed bodies have been discovered at a remote Colorado campsite. That's according to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office which is leading an investigation into the deaths.

Josh Ashe, Gunnison County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff told CBS News Colorado right now there is no indication that foul play or any criminal element took place, as there were no weapons found on scene or no signs of violence.

The initial discovery was made by a hiker not far from the Gold Creek Campground. That's in an eastern section of Gunnison County. The hiker found one of the bodies on Sunday and reported it to authorities.

Responding deputies then found two more bodies there early Monday morning. The bodies were all at a significant level of decomposition according to the sheriff's office, but there's not official time frame for how long they officially had been there.

"It appeared the individuals have been deceased for a substantial period of time," the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.

The bodies so far haven't been identified, and Ashe told Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson they haven't come across any missing persons reports so far that might provide clues to those identities.

Autopsies are being performed on the bodies in hopes of determining the cause of death. The results aren't expected for several weeks.