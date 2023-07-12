3 decomposed bodies found at remote campsite in Gunnison County

Three decomposed bodies have been discovered at a remote Colorado campsite. That's according to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office which is leading an investigation into the deaths.

The initial discovery was made by a hiker not far from the Gold Creek Campground. That's in an eastern section of Gunnison County. The hiker found one of the bodies on Sunday and reported it to authorities. Responding deputies then found two more bodies there early Monday morning.

"It appeared the individuals have been deceased for a substantial period of time," the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.

The bodies so far haven't been identified, and Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie told the Associated Press they haven't come across any missing persons reports so far that might provide clues to those identities. Autopsies are being performed on the bodies in hopes of determining the cause of death. The results aren't expected for several weeks.