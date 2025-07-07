Watch CBS News
Sunny Monday with chance of severe storms for Denver metro area and Eastern Colorado

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storm chances for the Denver metro and Eastern Colorado to start the week
Severe storm chances for the Denver metro and Eastern Colorado to start the week 03:04

Another hot week is setting up across the state with severe storm chances kicking off the work week.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

The Denver metro area and the I-25 corridor are under a Level 1-Marginal risk for scattered severe storms Monday afternoon.

That threat increases to a Level 3 – Enhanced Risk for far Northeastern Colorado.

am-co-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

Scattered thunderstorms will form early this afternoon in the foothills before moving across I-25. As storms spread into the plains, they will run into more instability, creating a greater potential for severe storms.

If storms do strengthen today, some could produce large hail and damaging winds.

There is also a threat of isolated tornadoes in Eastern Colorado.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures for the Denver area will climb into the low to mid-90s, with warmer-than-normal weather across the state.

spc-day-2.png
CBS

Tuesday afternoon also comes with a threat of some scattered storms.

Denver and eastern Colorado will again be under a Level 1-Marginal risk for severe weather.

Like Monday, scattered storms will develop in the mid-afternoon and spread out into the Eastern plains. 

Alex Lehnert

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

