Ground stop ordered at Denver International Airport as thunderstorms move through metro area

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop for Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms with strong winds. Departing flights headed to the airport are the ones that are grounded.

CBS

The storms were moving across part of the Denver metro area early Tuesday evening, and some were expected to bring strong wind gusts.

The stoppage went into effect at 5:15 p.m. and was scheduled to last until 6:45 p.m.

A lightning strike on airport property started a brush fire in the late afternoon and it did not affect airport operations.