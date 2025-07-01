Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop ordered at Denver International Airport as thunderstorms move through metro area

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop for Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms with strong winds. Departing flights headed to the airport are the ones that are grounded.

denver-airport.jpg
CBS

The storms were moving across part of the Denver metro area early Tuesday evening, and some were expected to bring strong wind gusts.

The stoppage went into effect at 5:15 p.m. and was scheduled to last until 6:45 p.m.

A lightning strike on airport property started a brush fire in the late afternoon and it did not affect airport operations.

Dave Aguilera

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.