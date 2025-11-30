Ground stop ordered at Denver International Airport due to wind

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop at Denver International Airport on Sunday due to high winds in the area on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The order is in place until 6 p.m., but the FAA says there's a 30 to 60% chance of it being extended.

As of about 5:30 p.m., sustained winds at the airport were recorded around 17 mph with gusts around the same, and snow was expected to come down later in the evening.

At 5:30 p.m., FlightAware's Misery Map, which shows delays and cancellations at airports around the country, showed 82 delays, but no flight cancellations.

TV monitors at Denver International Airport show a number of delays on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, after the FAA called a ground stop for the airport. CBS

Sunday marks a day when millions of Americans are flying home after the Thanksgiving holiday and the TSA says Sunday could be one of the busiest days in the agency's history.

"We are projecting that the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest travel days in TSA history," Adam Stahl, senior official performing the duties of deputy TSA administrator, said in a statement.