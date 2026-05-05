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Ground stop issued for flights to Denver International Airport due to weather

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Tuesday afternoon, a ground stop was declared for departures to the Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the stop just after 4 p.m. due to low ceilings. The "ceiling" is the height of the cloud base above the ground, and low ceilings can make it too dangerous to fly.

Officials say the ground stop applies to departures from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB, and ZMP.

The ground stop is scheduled to last until 5:15 p.m. Authorities say the probability that the stop will be extended is less than 30%.

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