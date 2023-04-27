Some Green Mountain trails, Mount Carbon Loop trail closed due to muddy conditions
All the spring moisture is welcome in Colorado but it's creating some issues for those who enjoy the outdoors. Green Mountain soft trails and Mount Carbon Loop trail are closed due to muddy conditions.
According to Lakewood, CO Trails, hikers are urged to stick to hard surface trails to avoid damaging them.
Those trails will likely reopen once the ground dries out.
