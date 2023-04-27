Watch CBS News
Local News

Some Green Mountain trails, Mount Carbon Loop trail closed due to muddy conditions

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

All the spring moisture is welcome in Colorado but it's creating some issues for those who enjoy the outdoors. Green Mountain soft trails and Mount Carbon Loop trail are closed due to muddy conditions. 

According to Lakewood, CO Trails, hikers are urged to stick to hard surface trails to avoid damaging them. 

Those trails will likely reopen once the ground dries out.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 2:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.