Greeley will not have water restrictions in 2026 even as nearby Northern Colorado cities might

The City of Greeley's utilities department is telling its Northern Colorado consumers they are free to use water at a normal rate this summer, bypassing the restrictions some other Colorado communities are already enforcing.

Greeley is among the first water providers to announce they are not expecting any issues with the availability of water in 2026, even amid a concerningly dry winter.

Sean Chambers, the city's water and sewer utilities director, said Greeley has spent decades expanding its water portfolio.

"We've done that to assure we had the ability to grow, but also that we would be a resilient community," Chambers said.

While stopping short of encouraging residents to use water abundantly, Chambers said the city believes it has enough water on hand to carry residents through 2027.

"Our water portfolio this year has been tested by drought. But, we have more than adequate water in storage to carry us through to next year," Chambers said.

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Greeley made its decision based on projections for usage in 2026 and 2027. Water restrictions this year often mean there are concerns for water availability in storage for the following year.

The City of Fort Collins, just 30 miles away from Greeley's border, has already announced its desire for residents to begin conserving water before mandated action is needed. Other cities along the Front Range have already begun enforcing mandated water usage restrictions.

Chambers said the city can only predict one year into the future when it comes to making its water usage rules.

"There is a limit to how much water we can put in storage. We don't have enough storage to go three or four years out," Chambers said. "The reality is we try and be thoughtful about what we have now and plan on mother nature providing more in subsequent years."

Chambers said 99% of consumers in Greeley do not overuse their water, noting many are already self-conserving water after realizing how little moisture the region has had in the last year. However, he said other customers will choose to use more than needed.

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"We have a few customers who water with tremendous abandon. They water five days a week or more," Chambers said.

Those who use excessive amounts of water are charged higher rates based on how much they exceed the standard amount.

"It is priced like a luxury good when you abuse how it is used," Chambers said. "We've got a lot of tools in place that guide our customers to be efficient and not wasteful. That helps them use the right amount of water and helps us be confident we can get through this year and next year with the water we have."