Great American Beer Fest returns to Denver in September, tickets go on sale Wednesday

The Great American Beer Fest is returning and tickets go on sale Wednesday.

The event returns to the Denver Convention Center in September and is one of the biggest beer festivals in the country, boasting about 160 breweries from around the country.

Hosted by the Brewers Association, which represents small and independent craft brewers.

It all returns to the Denver Convention Center from Sept. 21 to 23.

In past years, tickets have sold out fast, so if you want to go, you better get your tickets now.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.greatamericanbeerfestival.com.