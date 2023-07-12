Watch CBS News
Local News

Great American Beer Fest returns to Denver in September, tickets go on sale Wednesday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Great American Beer Fest tickets go on sale Wednesday
Great American Beer Fest tickets go on sale Wednesday 00:26

The Great American Beer Fest is returning and tickets go on sale Wednesday.

The event returns to the Denver Convention Center in September and is one of the biggest beer festivals in the country, boasting about 160 breweries from around the country. 

Hosted by the Brewers Association, which represents small and independent craft brewers.

It all returns to the Denver Convention Center from Sept. 21 to 23.

In past years, tickets have sold out fast, so if you want to go, you better get your tickets now.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.