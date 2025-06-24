CDOT holds grand opening in Denver for new and improved Alameda Avenue Bridge over the South Platte River

The Colorado Department of Transportation unveiled a new and improved bridge over the South Platte River on Tuesday. The bridge in Denver connects Alameda Avenue from Santa Fe Drive to Lipan Street. An average of 47,000 vehicles pass over it on a daily basis.

Denver leaders celebrate the grand opening of the Alameda Avenue Bridge on Tuesday. CBS

"Since Alameda is one of Denver's busiest roadways, it was critical for us to do all we can to improve our infrastructure through this area. As the metro area continues to grow and the resultant traffic that goes along with it, it's imperative we do all we can to serve the needs and improve safety for the various users who travel on the West Alameda Avenue corridor and the surrounding area," said Sally Chafee, CDOT's acting executive director, in a prepared statement.

The improvements include a new segment of the South Platte River Trail that goes under the bridge, wider sidewalks and some adjustments to the traffic flow around the bridge.

The previous bridge was more than 110 years old and was the oldest in the state highway system. Jessica Myklebust, regional transportation director for CDOT Region 1, said it had "uneven terrain, some missing sidewalk gaps, large cracks that were unable to be accommodated with mobility devices and uneven curb ramps."

"And today we're happy to say those issues no longer exist," Myklebust said at a Tuesday news conference.

Pete Piccolo from Bicycle Colorado said the new bridge provides a great experience for non-drivers as well.

"This really prioritizes the movement of all people, and especially pedestrians and bicyclists," he said.

The project was started in 2023 and cost $22.3 million.