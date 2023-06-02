Watch CBS News
Gov. Jared Polis signs bill into law designating Lunar New Year an observed state holiday

Gov. Jared Polis signs bill into law designating the Lunar New Year an observed state holiday
Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill designating the Lunar New Year an observed state holiday in Colorado. This was done in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month which is recognized in June.

Polis says this not only recognizes an important holiday to many people but also celebrates the entire AAPI community.

The Lunar New Year is recognized on the first new moon of the calendar. The next celebration is Feb. 10, 2024.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 3:53 PM

