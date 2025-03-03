Watch CBS News
Golden High School students released from class for the day after lockdown at Colorado campus

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

All students at Golden High School northwest of Denver were released from class for the day on Monday morning. The school was initially placed on lockdown about 8:15 a.m. for what the school called "precautionary measures."

Jeffco Public School's Department of School Safety and the Golden Police Department were onsite for the investigation. 

Jeffco Public Schools released this statement at the time, "Student safety is always our top priority, and we will continue to follow district safety procedures in any situation that arises."

After the initial search of the building, school officials decided to release the students at 9:30 a.m. with the following guidelines:

Students Who Walk or Drive - Students have been released to go home on their own.
 
Students Who Ride the Bus - All students who ride the bus will take the bus as usual and buses are en route to pick up students now. Buses will come in on the roundabout off of Jackson Street. 
 
Students Who Get Picked Up - Families will pick up their student(s) in the main parking lot. The Department of School Safety and Golden High School staff will assist students in getting safely to their vehicles.  

Jeffco Public Schools said the staff will remain at the school until all students have been picked up or have left on their own.

