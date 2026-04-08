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Goat Trail Fire burns in Boulder County as door-to-door evacuations conducted by police

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The Goat Trail Fire burned in Boulder County early Wednesday morning. The Boulder Police Department conducted door-to-door evacuations as the fire continued to grow. 

The fire was burning near the 200 block of Hawthorne in the northern part of Boulder. Fire officials said the fire was estimated at 1.7 acres as they used a drone to get an accurate measure of size and was sparked around 3 a.m.

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Boulder County

Evacuation efforts were in place as officers went door-to-door in the neighborhood along Acorn Lane. There are concerns as the dry conditions continue in the foothills with unseasonably warm temperatures and low precipitation. 

"Anytime we issue a warning, we always tell people, if you need to gather your medical equipment or medication or you need a little extra time, even though things are looking a little bit better right now, we want to make sure people are ready, make sure you have your things and be ready to go in case that would change," said Vinny Montez with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. 

Initially, Boulder Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene along with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Those agencies were joined by Jamestown, the Boulder Police Department, Sunshine Fire and more. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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