Go behind the scenes for an exclusive "& Juliet" costume tour before Denver arrival

One of the most upbeat and comical musicals to be developed in the last decade is set to play the Buell Theatre in Denver next month, and only CBS News Colorado was given exclusive advanced access to the cast and crew. "& Juliet" plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts starting in early June.

"& Juliet" plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts starting in early June. CBS

Ahead of their visit to the Mile High City, the production welcomed CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas behind the scenes of their stop in Oklahoma City. There, three of the stars of the show gave CBS News Colorado viewers a sneak peek at some of the most popular wardrobe pieces in the show.

"We are now at the costume rack talking about the Tony Award-winning Paloma Young," said Kathryn Allison, the actress cast as Angélique in the tour. "She is so incredible, I think what is so amazing is she has combined so many eras that you think of when you're going to see Romeo and Juliet."

Allison showed how some of her costumes were blended to have a historic appearance blended with modern colors and styles.

"We have these classic bum rolls they used to wear, which kind of cinches the waist in. And this beautiful corset, which is cool because it detaches with magnets," Allison showed, noting how it allows her to change her costume simplistically and quickly.

Teal Wicks, who was cast as Anne Hathaway, showed off several of her favorite pieces from the production.

"Anne, Shakespeare's wife, has a classic Elizabethan outfit. We have the ruff; we have the high-high wasted corset. The high lines," Wicks said.

Wicks also pointed out small details in the costumes that most of the audience wouldn't be able to see, but pay homage to the characters. That included a denim vest which had artwork and a name inscription.

"This is my favorite piece in the show," Wicks said. "Many of the cast members in the show have names on them, so Hathaway, the real Anne Hathaway. This is sort of her family crest. And, we have a lot of these hidden Easter eggs like this hidden throughout the costumes."

Without giving anything from the show's storyline away, the plot of the musical explores what would have happened to Juliet if she had never died after falling in love with Romeo.

Rachel Simone Webb, who portrays Juliet on stage, showed how many of the costumes from the first act have pink accents.

She also showed how she is able to make a rapid costume change while on stage in the middle of a hit song. Showing what appeared to be a pink dress and a separate overcoat, Webb showed how the pieces were actually sewn together and can be easily unbuttoned to unveil a shorter, more modern pink dress underneath.

"Juliet is wearing (the overcoat and dress.) She throws it off, has a quick change in the middle of a song, she comes out with (the shorter pink dress) on and is just fabulous," Webb said.

Webb said, at the end of the production, she hoped audiences would walk away with a sense of empowerment, knowing Juliet was able to reclaim her story and make it her own. She said she felt Young did a great job creating the costumes to also follow the themes of the story.

Holding up a pink dress with sparkles and a gold feather across the top, Webb said it is a showstopper outfit.

"You may recognize this feather. It is what is basically a quill, and the quill represents that Juliet writes her own story now," Webb said.

& Juliet plays the Buell Theatre June 4 through June 15. Tickets and more information are available online.

